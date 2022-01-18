Two vehicles collide, go off road, crash into two more in drive-thru on West 7th at Joplin City limits

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday reported crash involving multiple vehicles at West 7th and Tri-State Road.

Carl Junction Fire, METS and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Four vehicles were involved. Tpr M.R. Cook tells us on scene the white pickup was traveling south on Tri-State Road and failed to yield to the westbound SUV. They both traveled off the south side of West 7th, striking two vehicles sitting in the drive-thru at Discount Smoke and Liquor.

The two vehicles that collided on West 7th were both towed. 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on 7th and being driven by Justin Long, 34, of Joplin, Mo. He was struck by a southbound 2000 Chevy Silverado on Tri-State Road being driven by Robert Patton, 50, of Joplin, Mo.

The vehicles sitting in the drive-thru were able to be driven from the scene. 2013 Ford Edge was driven by Virginia Smith, 34, of Galena, Kan. And a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by William Grube, 40, of Quapaw, Okla.

The Tpr Cook also tells us the vehicles did not strike the building but came very close.

“Crash occurred as [Silverado] pulled into the path of [Jeep]. [Silverado] and [Jeep] travelled off roadway. [Jeep] struck rear of [Ford Edge]. Causing [Ford Edge] to strike the rear of [Dodge Ram] while they were on private property.” CRASH NARRATIVE, PRELIMINARY REPORT TPR M.R. COOK.

The only person transported by ambulance for treatment was the driver of the Chevy Silverado, Patton. His injuries were reported to be moderate. Any others that were injured were transported POV (privately owned vehicle).

The business remains open, including their drive-thru.

H&H Wrecker and Comers Wrecker removed vehicles from the crash scene.

