JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered.

The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave.

No arrests have been made yet and JPD is asking for any help in this case. If you have information you are asked to contact the department.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.