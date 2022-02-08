JOPLIN, Mo. — ODET Detectives and Joplin SWAT worked in conjunction Monday; confiscating a large amount of illicit drugs and arresting a man.

Early Monday afternoon, ODET and Joplin SWAT served a search warrant at 2304 West 4th St. and 1802 Picher, in Joplin.

With those raids came a list of recovered drugs and items:

2,639 grams of suspected THC wax

340 grams of suspected cocaine

115 grams of suspected fentanyl pills

73 grams of marijuana

two firearms

A 25-year-old man, yet to be named, was also arrested in the operation. Charges are pending through the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney for two counts of Trafficking 1st, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ODET Commander Chad Allison notes the large amount of fentanyl that was removed and the recent rise of related overdoses in the area.