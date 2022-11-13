JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local families are now set to have a great Christmas.

The “Joplin VFW Post 534” and the “Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles 2410” are making it happen.

Every year, the two groups partner together to raise money for Christmas baskets.

Sunday’s turkey shoot fundraiser was held at the “VFW Post 534.”

Participants shoot at paper targets, and whoever shoots closest to the target’s crosshairs, wins that round.

Each year, the two groups raise about $3,500 each. They’ve already started putting together Christmas baskets of food and gifts for local families in need.

“This actually is a large impact because we have several families and we only do them with children so we make sure they have children that we can at least give 3 or 4 gifts to a year, make sure they have at least two meals and create a better home for the holidays,” said Nick Strick, President, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2410.

Strick also says that if you are interested in sponsoring a Christmas basket, you can sign up at the Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles at 13th and Main.

They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.