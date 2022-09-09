JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization dedicated to honoring first responders and officers has paid off the mortgage of a fallen Joplin officer and his family.

In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of a slain Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper, the org said in a release.

Cpl. Cooper was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 8th, 2022 along with fellow officer, Jake Reed, while responding to an incident outside The Buckle store.

Tunnels for Towers honored Cpl. Cooper’s dedication to his country; such as his eight years in the Army following high school, and subsequent joining of JPD in 2003. Cpl. Cooper was also a noted outdoorsman, skilled in bow hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanne, and daughters, Tiffany and Ashley.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.