JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin.

The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”.

Two shows are held each year, with one in the spring and one in the fall.

The group was established in 2005, and has hosted shows since then.

Up to 700 hobbyists attend shows, looking to buy, sell or trade model trains and layouts.

It’s also a time to share passions with others.

Many group members have created intricate layouts of local towns, the way they remember them as a child.

“It’s a great way to re-live nostalgia with, you know, you don’t have it in front of you anymore, but you can kind of, it hearkens a lot of people’s memories and I like seeing people react to seeing a store, or something like that, ‘I remember that when I was a kid!’ I love that kind of stuff, that reaction,” said Jim Taylor, Member, Tri-State Model Railroaders Group.

Today’s show featured over 55 tables of layouts and items.

All proceeds raised from admission will benefit the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”.