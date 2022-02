JOPLIN, Mo. — Frisco Trail is set to receive some minor renovations early this March.

Beginning on Saturday, March 5th, the Joplin Trail Coalition will be doing gravel work near an entrance to Frisco Trail located at Zora and St. Louis. Crews will work from 8 AM to noon.

The following Monday on the 7th the area will then be rolled to flatten the new gravel again from 8 AM to noon.

JTC Vice President, Bob Herbst suggests drivers and pedestrians avoid the area during those times.