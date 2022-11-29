JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews will be closing ramps and lanes in Joplin this week.

Contractor crews will close lanes and ramps during nighttime hours to repair pavement as part of a MoDOT pavement repair project on various routes in Southwest Missouri.

This week’s closures will include the following:

7 p.m. Thursday, December 1, to 7 a.m. Friday, December 2 Eastbound I-44 to southbound I-49 ramp will be closed . Westbound I-44 to southbound I-49 narrowed driving lane

7 p.m. Friday, December 2, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 3 Westbound I-44 auxiliary lane from Prigmore Road to southbound I-49 restricted



Traffic impact areas will include:

I-44 and I-49 are to remain open

Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zones where crews are working. Crews and equipment may be close to traffic within those areas.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work areas will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule. Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

You can check out MoDOT’s Traveler information map, HERE for details on road closings and traffic impacts.