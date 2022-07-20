JOPLIN, Mo. — Upcoming roadwork on Joplin’s Murphy Boulevard will result in an extensive road closure; potentially up to three months.

Beginning Monday, July 25th, Murphy Blvd. will be closed west of Lone Elm Road as part of the Murphy Boulevard and Lone Elm Stormwater Improvement project.

Due to the complete road closure, there will be no through traffic in this area. Message boards alerting traffic to this upcoming closure are in place. Drivers are encouraged to observe traffic signage regarding detours and be cautious while traveling the area. Alternative routes are advised.

The stormwater improvement project will raise the level of service and capacity of the storm sewer system from a two-year level of service to roughly slightly under a 25-year level of service.

This means a decrease in the frequency of occurrence of water over the road, the city clarified in a release. Additionally, replacement of the culvert will allow for roadway improvements in the form of wider lanes, thereby eliminating the current need for the protective railing and improving overall traffic safety for motorists. Lastly, the culverts also allow for the installation of curb and gutter in the roadway as well as possible sidewalks in the future.