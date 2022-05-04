JOPLIN, Mo. — A road work project that was scheduled for May 2nd has been pushed back to the 9th due to weather.

Roadwork is set to begin Monday, May 9th at the intersection of 32nd St. and Schifferdecker Ave as part of a continuing widening project. It will impact road lanes and traffic patterns as work continues on widening 32nd St.

Traffic lights at the intersection will flash red, indicating four-way traffic to stop before before passing through. This change is expected to lass around a week, the City of Joplin said in a release Wednesday.

A new water main will also be connected to the existing water main under Schifferdecker Ave.

The city advises drivers to take alternate routes as traffic delays are expected.

This work is being performed in conjunction with the 32nd St. Widening project, funded through the 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by Joplin voters in 2014.