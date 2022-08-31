JOPLIN, Mo. — Hammers and nails were the focus Wednesday – but in just a few weeks Joplin’s newest art-centric building will be ready to go. A big construction project at 7th and Joplin is getting close to the finish line.

“Every day we come in, there’s something new happening,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva Ctr. Arts.

Heather Lesmeister with the Spiva Center for the Arts is looking forward to moving into the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

“We’ll have some moveable walls, which is very unique that will be in the gallery so we’ll be able to make really intimate and unique sub-galleries within the space,” she said.

But first – there’s still a construction punch list to whittle down.

“Now we’re down to mostly finishes and then the internal, like electrical technical parts. So how does the lighting systems work? How does the intercom, the AV all of that work because everything in here is high tech,” she added.

Spiva is just one of the future tenants in the complex, along with Connect2Culture.

“It has definitely been a long time coming and in some ways, it feels like it took an eternity but in other ways, it feels like it’s happened in the blink of an eye,” said Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture.

Emily Frankoski is looking forward to a unique terrace and performance space…. in a few more weeks.

“We are just you know, crossing the T’s and dotting the eyes. There’s a lot of cleanup working work,” she said.

Even once they finish construction, that’s still just part of the process.

“We hope to move in sometime in October. And then open it up to the public for a public opening on November 12,” Emily added.