JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) is excited to announce four discussion topics for the 2022 “Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit,” which will be held on Thursday, November 3rd and Friday, November 4th at James River Church in Joplin.

The topics of discussion include Technology, Business Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Building a Cognitive City.

This two-day event will cover a wide range of topics related to these four subjects, while showcasing local innovative and tech-centered businesses.

JACC is currently seeking applications for speakers on any of the four subjects.

“We are looking for individuals who can share the challenges and opportunities of owning a business in a tech-driven world as well as potential solutions to overcome these obstacles,” said JACC Director of Entrepreneurship, Doug Hunt.

Those interested in speaking should apply, HERE.

Applications need to be submitted by July 1st.

Tickets for this year’s event are available at no charge, thanks to funding from generous sponsors.

However, registration is required which can be done, HERE.

To learn more, please contact Erin Slifka with the JACC via email, at erin@joplincc.com or call (417) 624-4150.