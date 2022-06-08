JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a record-breaking grand opening for a new chicken restaurant in Joplin.

The first day of business for “Raising Cane’s” Joplin location saw more than 5,000 customers come through the new fast-food restaurant, yesterday (6/7).

That number beats the opening day record of restaurant-goers, for all 20 of Missouri’s Raising Cane’s.





Hundreds of area residents wait in a line in the parking lot, for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s restaurant in Joplin, Missouri on Tuesday (6/7).

Several Joplin Police officers were also there Tuesday, to control the crowd and traffic at 13th Street and Rangeline Road.

Managers of the new Joplin location say they’ve seen a steady stream of customers throughout the day Wednesday, but expect that number to drastically increase during the evening hours.

Joplin’s Raising Cane’s hours:

-Sunday-Thursday,10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

-Friday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to Midnight

Raising Cane’s will serve customers five different ways:

-Their mobile app

-Takeout

-Dine-In

-Double drive-thru

-Patio dining

