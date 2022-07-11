JOPLIN, Mo. — Reading skills are in the spotlight at a special summer school in Joplin.

It’s the Reading Extravaganza for these little learners at the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. Teachers are working in small groups to put an extra focus to build on skills learned during the normal school year.

T.J. offers classes at a reduced rate to help make sure students don’t lose knowledge from the school year during the summer break.

“There’s so many bright and talented children in this area that we’re happy to be able to offer something affordable that they can come and engage their academic curiosity,” said Robert Carlson, T.J. Comm. Director.

