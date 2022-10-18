JOPLIN, Mo. — Downtown Joplin will turn into a “Candy Land” in less than two months

“Christmas in Candy Land” is the theme of this year’s “Joplin Christmas Parade”, presented by Freeman Health System. Details were announced at city hall.

The parade will take place on Tuesday, December 6th.

“We are so excited to see everybody line the streets of Main Street for the parade. COVID has interfered with it in previous years, so we know that people are going to want to be out there this year. They’re going to rush to get their specific spot on Main Street that they want to be in every single year to watch the parade. It’s going to be a wonderful time for families and for our community to come together to really kick off the Christmas season,” said Paula Baker, President & CEO of Freeman Health System.

“It’s something that brings the community together. Christmas, of course, is a holy time, it’s a fun time for the community and for us to share together even just the one evening, is very important,” said Doug Lawson, Joplin Mayor.

The sign-up process for entries will be done through the Freeman Health System website, here.