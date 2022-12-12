JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local 5th graders are making a difference in their community.

They’re students at Stapleton Elementary in Joplin who spearheaded a campaign to see which class could bring in the most non-perishable food items.

The entire school collected close to 2,000 items, which were donated to “Watered Gardens” in Joplin.

The kids who led the project are part of the school’s “soar” team, which stands for show respect, observe safety, accept responsibility, and resolve conflict.”

“We try and make sure that our kids know that, even though they’re kids, they can still help in some small way, so we do a different learning, service learning activity every month for the SOAR team, and so this is the one what we chose for November-December,” said Heather Brodrick, Teacher/SOAR Advisor.

“It’s helpful to give back, because some people that don’t have homes or shelter or anything in their lives, just need it really bad and we are just blessed with these chances to go help them, and some people don’t take it, but here at Stapleton we take it and then we give it out,” said Rhodes McConnell, 5th Grader.

“Soar” team members later spent some time at “Watered Gardens” learning some of the ways it tries to help alleviate poverty in the community.