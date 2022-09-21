JOPLIN, Mo. — A community center in Joplin is gearing up for something involving multiple gear shifts and playing cards. Saturday is the 2nd ROCC Run Poker Run for the ROCC — or the Recovery Outreach Community Center. It’s the first one since the pandemic.

Registration starts at 9. The run involves 6 stops — including Quapaw Casino and Downstream Casino Resort — before ending at the ROCC’s home facility on South Main Street.

“The money particularly for this event is going to go for a new roof for this building, so whenever we started there was a need. This building is a few years old and it needed a roof and that’s kind of our goal is to raise enough money to put a new roof on this building. We’re projecting between 30- and $50,000 dollars is what we’re hoping, and I don’t know if we’re going to get there, but we’re certainly going to try,” said Pete Williams, The ROCC.

It all starts Saturday morning at 9 at Cycle Connection on east 7th Street in Joplin.

Folks can pre-register by following this link here.