JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “St. Paul’s United Methodist Church” hosted families for some fun before Halloween. This event allowed children to trick or treat on the night before Halloween, instead of on a school night.

Around 30 to 40 cars were decorated and passing out candy. Church members also served grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks for families to eat.

“It’s fun because I like candy and also I’m cold,” said Hudson Riggs, Trick-or-Treater.

“Yeah, so this is an amazing event. And it is so important, I think, for us the church to be part of the community. It’s all about fun. It’s all about just getting people together, celebrating in a safe and just exciting way. So that’s what it’s about,” said Britton Fields, Lead Pastor, St. Paul’s Church.

Pastor Fields said he believes they surpassed last years attendance of more than 1,000 people.