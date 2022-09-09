JOPLIN, Mo. — A seamless transition from Missouri Southern to KCU’s medical and dental schools is now possible. Before this afternoon’s Board of Governors meeting — a new partnership agreement was signed between the two schools. It cements the MSSU-KCU Early Acceptance Program” — and will establish an annual cohort of up to 35 students. 25 for the Osteopathic Medicine program — and 10 for the Dental program.

“More than anything it provides great opportunities for students to come to MSSU as freshmen, go on to KCU for a great medical education. And also the impact this has on not only our two institutions but the region and the future of healthcare in the Four States region. It’s a special day,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

“These types of relationships really help with training and retaining, so if someone is interested in both undergraduate and medical school at the same institutions, they’re more likely to settle and practice medicine or dentistry in that same region,” said Dr. Josh Cox, KCU Joplin.

The program had previously been branded as “Yours To Lose” — which was established in 2015.