Or what about a career in law enforcement? Joplin Police are hiring now.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Coming next month is the 2022 Joplin Police Citizens Police Academy where you can learn what the men and women of Joplin’s PD do daily – and nightly – serving the community.

The Citizens Police Academy is a 14-week program hosted by the police department. The program targets people in our area who want to learn more about the Joplin Police Department. Offered FREE of charge.

This hands-on, interactive, behind-the-scenes program is taught by experienced police officers, who share their unique perspectives on law enforcement.

Classes will be held every Thursday evening starting February 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The CPA will conclude on May 5th with a closing ceremony and dinner.

The classes will be held at various locations throughout the City. The class size will be limited to approximately 25 participants and is only open to those who are 21 years of age and older.

Topics covered will include: crime scene investigations, narcotics investigations, child abuse investigations, vehicle stops, SWAT operations and equipment, use of force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement, an introduction to the K9 unit and much more.

For the Citizens Police Academy you must submit an application. Click to JPD’s website, www.joplinpolice.org, under the Events tab.

If you have questions regarding the Citizens Police Academy contact Ofc Lacey Baxter at lbaxter@joplinmo.org or at (417) 623-3131.

WHAT ABOUT JOINING THE FORCE FULL TIME? “The Joplin Police Department is proud to release our latest J.P.D. recruiting video. For those interested in becoming a part of the J.P.D. family, applications can be submitted online by clicking here.” — Capt William Davis [🎥 Michael Corcoran Creative]