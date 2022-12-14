JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools.

This week is the last week ever for both.

“‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.

Columbia 5th grader Nelly Baird knows she will miss the only school she’s ever attended.

But she’s also looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I think it’s going to be an advantage because the school is like, really old. I think it’s like 96 or 95 years old, and going to a new school will be a big thing,” said Baird.

Columbia Elementary School is winding down operations, after serving students since 1927.

And those signs of a different era are one of the things longtime Columbia teacher Raine Lounis will miss.

“Lots of character. People always mentioned little cherubs above the water fountains and things like that. Just lots of little nooks and crannies and things that you don’t get in a newer build,” said Raine Lounis, Columbia Teacher.

Odd storage closets and a reminder of past achievements like the National Blue Ribbon Award.

“So many things that you love about it, but also make it not functional in a modern education setting,” said Lounis.

They are still holding class, but shelves and closets are bare as supplies and decorations make the move to their new home.

“Started my career here. So it’s a little bittersweet. This building has lots of significance to a lot of people in the neighborhood and to the teachers and to the kids. But I think the kids deserve so much more than what this building can offer. So it’s really exciting as well,” said Lounis.

Friday will be the final day as a school for both Columbia and West Central, which will combine at the new Dover Hill site.

In fact, both schools have been operating under the Dover Hill name with combined classes this fall to make the transition to the new school as seamless as possible.