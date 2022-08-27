JOPLIN, Mo. — A new platform is ready to help local authors get their work noticed.



Saturday was the launch of the “Tiny Toad Press.” It’s a small print book managed by “The Joplin Toad,” a local creative magazine.



The first issue titled “Fox World and Other Poems” highlights the work of local poet FC Shultz, all of which focus on Joplin wildlife.



He also happens to be the mind behind “Tiny Toad Press,” and helped develop as a way to get local writers more attention.

“Someone might not pick up my poetry book that has 40 poems in it for 15 bucks from a guy they don’t know. So I wanted to make it easier for people to get into the poetry, but then also for the creators, instead of having 40 poems, or a 50,000-word novel, have 10 poems or 5,000-word story. Let’s get a foot into the publishing industry that way, and kind of help authors and poets get into publishing that way too,” said Shultz, Local Poet.

Shultz took part in a poetry reading at Joplin Greenhouse and The Coffee Shop to help celebrate the launch of “Tiny Toad Press.”



You can find out more information on how to submit your work by following ‘The Joplin Toad” online.

You can see their Facebook page here. You can follow this link here to their Instagram.