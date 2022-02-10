Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — More charges are being brought against a Joplin man accused of sexual contact with another 13-year-old girl.

Jasper County Detectives said in a release that they located a different 13-year-old girl from a Norther Missouri county that was sexually assaulted by Grant Henson. This separate incident goes back to July of last year.

The four additional charges filed against Grant Henson are:

Statutory Rape 1st

Kidnapping 1st

Statutory Sodomy 1st; 2 counts

Original

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has two suspects in custody in connection to a kidnapping.

Friday deputies arrested two men, 19-year-old Grant Henson and 22-year-old Bryan Henson after conducting a welfare check for a missing 13-year old girl from East Prairie, Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Grant Henson drove five hours to the victim and brought her back to his home at 4183 W. Cactus Lane in Joplin and held her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Grant is charged with kidnapping and sodomy and is being held without bond.

During the investigation deputies found Bryan Henson with a 16-year-old female at the home.

Bryan was arrested and charged with statutory rape and is being held on a $100,000 bond.