JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s almost the time of year when churches all over the country are packing shoeboxes for children in faraway places.

It’s something the Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin does every year in partnership with OCC. Last year, the Joplin area Operation Christmas Child team sent over 17,000 boxes to 160 countries and territories world wide.

This evening, the church and volunteers with the organization got to hear from Nancy Muwanas-Arias.

Nancy is from a “nameless” country in the Middle East where her family was prosecuted for being Christian.

Nancy and her four siblings received boxes 25 years ago when she was 11 years old.

These boxes had school supplies, hygiene items, and of course, toys. Interestingly, the most meaningful item in the box was a picture of the couple who sent her the box.

To this day, she still keeps that picture with her as a reminder to keep giving.

“Just being a reciever, there’s a lot of joy in receiving a gift, giving has even more joy if you believe it, because God’s love and his gifting works in us this way, and he blesses if you’re a giver and he blesses me with so much joy and my family and I, as we pack boxes,” said Nancy Muwanas-Arias, Speaker, Operation Christmas Child.

The national collection week for these boxes is November 14th-21st.

There are plenty of places to drop them off during that week.

For the full list of drop-off locations, you can visit Samaritanspurse.org, here.