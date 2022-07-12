JOPLIN, Mo. — A national grant program focused on improving public places will make it easier to use a popular walking trail.

The Joplin Trails Coalition will use the funding from the AARP program to upgrade access to the Frisco Greenway Trail.

Members showed just how hard it can be for those who use a wheelchair to enter the trail at Fountain Road in Webb City.

They plan to install a 50-foot concrete ramp. Adding the grant is crucial to tackling the project.

“We get some money from sponsorships and from bike rides and from our memberships, but it’s not nearly enough to do the projects we’re needing to do. So, we’re always on the lookout for grant money. That really helps us complete what we want to do,” said Bob Herbst, Joplin Trails Coalition.

The ramp is just one of four projects they hope to tackle this year.

