JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System welcomes its first baby in 2023.

Dustin J arrived on January 1st at 11:19 a.m. He weighed eight pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches long.

This is the eighth child of his parents, Laura and David Braker of Jasper.

Freeman Health System gave the family a special baby gift basket for being the first baby born in the new year.

Baby Dustin will also go home with stuffed animals, onesies, and lots of toys.