JOPLIN, Mo. — There was something for everyone today at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

The Fall Rock and Gem Show has been happening for over 24 years now.

This weekend was a three-day event packed with all things, gem stones geodes and even jewelry made out of fossilized mammoth bones.

Dozens of vendors offered selections from all over the world, from Africa to Brazil.

Curators say that some rare minerals can only be found here in the Tri-State area.

“A lot of us would love to go to Colorado and pan for gold or look for jade in Alaska, but we’re not realistically going to be able to do that. When you come to a show like that, those places kind of come to you. So, you get those things that to us are exotic, but to the person that’s digging them, they’re just everyday,” Christopher Wiseman, Curator, Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

Even if you missed out on this weekend’s show, there is a Joplin Rock Club that meets on the first Tuesday of each month.

Those meetings are always held at 5:30pm at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.