JOPLIN, Mo. — Maybe you like them stacked high, maybe you prefer them simple and small, but most of us enjoy a good burger every once in awhile – and the Joplin area has plenty of specialty patties to choose from.

From artisanal style to the classic backyard grilled kind, area restaurants have a lot to offer burger hungry patrons. From Yelp, we take a look at the top 10 featured on the site and what makes them the highest rated around – starting from at #10:

#10. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Located on S. Rangeline Rd., this vintage-style chain offers burgers, fries and shakes and scored 4/5 stars based on 32 reviews. Their classic menu is known to many and consistent while also offering vegetarian options.

#9. Five Guys

Another chain that specializes in homemade style burgers, Five Guys also sits on S. Rangeline Rd. and made quite a splash when they first arrived. The restaurant offers a wide variety of toppings for their burgers and even more soda flavors from their Coke machine. Five Guys earned 3/5 stars on Yelp.

#8. Babe’s Drive In

Found on N. Main., Babe’s Drive In is a local eatery offering more than just beef patties and features a 50’s aesthetic interior – much like Freddy’s. Patrons have the option of dining-in or driving-through but no delivery. Babe’s Drive In received 3.5/5 stars.

#7. Stogey’s Coney Island

Family owned since 1983, Stogey’s is well known in the community and features a spacious interior with a more modern look. Located on E. 7th St., Stogey’s offers burgers as well as hot dogs. Reservations can be made or you can simply order takeout. They earned 3.5/5 stars.

#6. The Woodshed

Right on the Carthage Square, customers with an appetite will find The Woodshed offering gourmet burgers, sandwiches, and even pizza. Owned by a Carthage native, the restaurant takes on a different kind of atmosphere. Vegetarian options are also available. The Woodshed got 4/5 stars on the review site.

#5. Whisler’s Drive Up

Don’t let their simple menu confuse you, Whisler’s is another popular location located in Carthage on N. Garrison Ave. There is no indoor seating, but that hasn’t haltered their popularity: due to wait times, time sensitive orders should be called in ahead of time most reviewers warn – but it is worth it, they add. Whisler’s snags 4.5/5 stars.

#4. Bacon Me Krazy

Originally starting as a food truck, Bacon Me Krazy also has permanent location on 7th St. in Joplin and as the name says, bacon is a huge part of this restaurants menu. Like Whisler’s however, there is only outdoor seating at their curbside spot, or just park your car and takeout. The restaurant often has special deals seen on Facebook. They scored 3.5/5 stars.

#3. Broadway Burgers & More

Found on Broadway St. in Webb City, Broadway Burgers & More has, well, burgers and more: A few of the popular non-burger dishes include their bacon wrapped hotdog and Philly wrap. Featuring a casual yey cozy atmosphere, Broadway Burgers & More took away 4.5/5 stars on Yelp.

#2. Downtown Burgers

This small building found on Joplin’s Main St. also offers a wide variety of classic burgers. According to the owner themselves: “Simply old style burgers.” While there is no dining-in option or waiter service, Downtown Burgers provides easy takeout and a menu that most find something they’ll enjoy. They received 4.5/5 stars.

#1. Social BTB

Clocking in at #1 is Social BTB, found in Joplin’s Gryphon Building, and has everything for burger lovers and even specialty fries. Established in 2018, Social BTB offers a pleasant atmosphere and a simple menu that will please customers of all ages. They got 4.5/5 stars on Yelp.

*Editor’s note: This list was made with the use of Yelp, a company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses such as restaurants. Results seen in Yelp’s best restaurants lists are subject to sponsorship and paid advertisement.