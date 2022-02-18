JOPLIN, Mo. — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Joplin Police say there are some things young people, and even their parents can do to reduce the odds of it happening, as well as what to do if it happens to them.

Captain William Davis says even though two teenagers may have just started dating, if violence occurs, or threats of violence are made, he says that is still considered domestic violence. He says the personality of a young person can be a tip off that he or she could be the violent type.

“You know somebody who’s extra controlling, or always going through and checking your phone and messages or social media accounts. Any type of physical violence, emotional abuse, all those signs can are early indicators that there could be problems developing in that relationship,” said Captain Davis.

