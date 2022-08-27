JOPLIN, Mo. — You may start seeing a lot more tarantulas in the near future. That’s because we are entering into their mating season – which starts late summer and lasts throughout the early fall.

According to Jordyn Cole, a Naturalist with Wildcat Glades, it’s very common to see male tarantulas in droves – crossing roads, yards, and nature trails this time of year. Cole hosted the “All About Tarantulas” event Saturday morning at Wildcat Glades in Joplin. This educational experience allowed guests to learn all about the tarantulas’ life cycles, ecosystems, and defense mechanisms. Guests also got to watch these hairy, eight-legged creatures eat live cockroaches.

“I don’t expect a lot of people to go out of their way to really, try to look up information about things that they’re scared of, but I hope that people will be able to take away a little bit of education from this and hopefully help their fear a little bit,’ said Cole.

Cole says it’s important to leave tarantulas alone if you come across them in the wild.