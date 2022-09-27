JOPLIN, Mo. — National Preparedness Month, which is observed each September, helps raise awareness about the importance of preparing for emergencies and disasters that can happen anytime.

The best time to prepare and protect those you love is before an emergency or disaster strikes.

Liberty Utilities encourages you to prepare for extreme weather.

You can use the helpful checklist below to build your emergency supply kit and store these items in an easily accessible location.

Have an emergency plan in place

Keep additional supplies on hand such as water and extra batteries – follow the checklist below

Sign up for outage texts and email alerts through Liberty’s “My Account” and stay up-to-date on power outages.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist

First-aid kit

Essential medications

Battery-powered radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

Canned food and can opener

Bottled water (at least one gallon per person per day)

Charge all phones

You’ll find more information on emergency and/or disaster preparedness, HERE.