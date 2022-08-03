JOPLIN, Mo. — A national fast food chain is doing its part to help local young people prepare for the future.

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is the recipient of an $11,800 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation. It’s part of the restaurant chain’s efforts to help young people become the next generation of leaders in their community. The money is used to send young men and women on college tours, like the one Samuel Lee just went on.

“The Boys & Girls Club helps set the career paths for the children after they leave the Boys & Girls Club. So when they give us these options, the people that don’t know what to do after high school, they have an easier chance of getting their career and what they want to do and what they’re going to set their life based around,” said Samuel Lee.

Lee went on a trip to Springfield recently and visited three campuses. He plans on starting his education at Ozark Technical College.