JOPLIN, Mo. — A local girl has given back to her community… Again.

We first told you about eight-year-old Southwest City Resident Annabella Keith holding a lemonade stand. She donated the proceeds to Souls Harbor in Joplin because she wanted to help the homeless. A couple of weeks later, she held a bake sale in her hometown.

Friday, she presented a check in the amount of $683 to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, right here in Joplin.

“Ya, people from our church, people from our school, also people that we didn’t even know,” said Annabella Keith, Child Fundraiser.

Annabella, her mom, her dad, and grandmother did all the cooking for the bake sale. She says some of the people who bought items at her sale also have a personal connection to “The House That Love Built.”

She plans on another fundraising event in the future, with proceeds going to kids in the McDonald County foster care system.