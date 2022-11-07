JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still 47 days away, but retailers have already highlighted special Christmas deals.

And, how much you spend will make a big impact on the stores and the communities they serve.

“I prefer to go you know, in person, I want to touch it. I want to feel it. I want to look at it,” said MaryAnn Phillips, Joplin Shopper.

Maryann Phillips does most of her shopping in Joplin stores, but not 100 percent.

“I prefer to shop local and keep those taxes going and in Joplin, especially now that you know we have the use tax that does help for online,” said Phillips

And that use tax, charged on online purchases for cities with that tax, can make a significant impact on city budgets.

Traditionally, it’s been the sales tax charged at city stores with a big influx of tax revenue.

But more and more shoppers are looking and buying online, up 10 percent this year across the country if the predictions from the national retail federation prove true.

That would add up to at least $260,000,000,000.

Webb City has seen the impact.

“It goes up around Christmas time. But it’s just one of those taxes that is really hard to predict,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Less clear is how much the use tax will bring for Joplin, where voters approved the tax just last year. Or Carthage, just now hitting the year mark.

The state prediction for the first year was $700,000.

“Those first few months after the pass you collect nothing because it takes a while to get it set up. So we’ve you know, in a year’s time, we’ve definitely exceeded that. And right now it’s brought in about $862,000 and looks to be in like our other funds. It continues to grow,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

A trend they’re hoping to see continue, hoping to offset the growing strain of inflation on the city budget.