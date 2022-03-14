JOPLIN, Mo. — How much can students learn in a week’s time when they aren’t even in the classroom?

In the case of students from one area high school, the answer is a lot, and it’s unlikely they’ll ever forget what they learned.

Ethan Adel wasn’t in the classroom, but on this chilly day he learned a lot of life lessons that you can’t get from a text book, namely, compassion.

“It really touches your heart just seeing the way people live, and then just wanting to help them in any way you can,” said Ethan Adel, College Heights Senior.

He and several class mates from College Heights Christian School spent the first day of Missions Week cleaning up an abandoned homeless camp in Landreth Park.

Angela Grantham works for Watered Gardens Ministries, which works with the homeless and helped organize the event and says it can be an eye opening experience for teenagers to say the least.

“Oh this is probably the first time they’ve gotten out to see you know, what it’s like out here, and to talk about what homelessness truly is and a little bit about how people end up homeless,” said Grantham.

Adel says he’s glad he chose to stay in the area.

“It’s really cool when you get into your home town and do stuff, it feels like your making a difference, cause you’ll see it everyday like driving by, I drive down Murphy all the time and I was thinking I wish somebody would just pick that trash up and who would have thought a couple of months that I’m actually outside doing it myself,” said Adel.

“When it comes to Missions Week, students from College Heights have one of three options, A, stay locally, B, go somewhere else in the United States, or C, leave the country,” reported KSN’s Stuart Price.

“Well we have some in Trinidad, we have some in Mexico. Frankly, kids pay for their own trips,” said Todd Johnson, College Heights Faculty.

One local destination for students each year is God’s Resort in Joplin, and Gatlin Bender says it may not be the last time they come here, even after they graduate.

“Those of us that would go out in the community that feel like they’ve made a difference definitely see it as a possibility and likely that they return in the future,” said Bender, College Heights Senior.

“Part of our school motto is to create student leaders with a biblical world view, and this is just one way of serving our community and helping kids learn to be servants,” added Johnson.