JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”

Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.

If you’re on campus, donations will be accepted through December 2nd.

They’ll then be left on trees, signs, and posts around Joplin to help the homeless population, or anyone else, stay warm this winter.