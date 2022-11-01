JOPLIN, Mo. — The shelves are stocked, once again, at Souls Harbor in Joplin. You may remember, they were completely bare in the previous report.

Give credit to student-athletes from Missouri Southern for the replenishment, who collected non-perishables through an annual Halloween food drive.

“So they ended up bringing it in because they do what they call a, “Trick or Treat So Someone Can Eat” campaign, and so instead of going out and giving candy, they go out and collect groceries for the needy in our community,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

MSSU student-athletes dropped off about 4,500 items.

Gurley says many people who saw our story on October 21st have donated food, as well.