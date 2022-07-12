Firefighters from the Joplin Fire Department battle a structure fire at a vacant building on West 7th Street.

Two firefighters from Joplin Fire Department’s Ladder Truck 1 operate an areal hose to extinguish an early morning structure fire.

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fire guts the interior of a Joplin building.

The fire broke out just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning inside a vacant building on West 7th Street, next to Guitars Country Bar.

Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo with the Joplin Fire Department, said when crews arrived the single story building was fully engulphed in flames.

Fire crews were forced to close a section of West 7th Street in order to run hoses from two fire hydrants across the busy road.

Deputy Chief Nimmo said it took firefighters close to thirty minutes to knock down flames coming from the vacant building.

After the fire was extinguished, demolition equipment was brought in to tear down the structure.

No injuries were reported from the early morning fire, which is currently under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshal.

7th Street, between Guitar’s Country Bar and Sign Designs reopened around 8:30 a.m.