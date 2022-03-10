JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is telling commuters to be mindful of some upcoming stormwater work taking place along Main Street next week.

Beginning Monday, March 14th, the outside southbound lane signal along Main Street will be closed from 10th Street to 12th Street.

This is only the first of several lane closures for the area, said the city in a release. Crews will replace a failed culvert along the west side of Main St. which will enhance the system with more efficient water conveyance.

Work will also be done on the sidewalk along the west side of Main St. and south side of 10th St. will receive new inlets and an ADA ramp.

The city encourages drivers to choose alternative routes due to possible delays with the one-lane roadway.

Southwest Missouri Traffic is the prime contractor on the job with D&E Plumbing and Heating as the sub-contractor. The project is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax, which voters renewed in 2021.