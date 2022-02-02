JOPLIN, Mo. — A scheduled culvert replacement will close part of a Joplin street for seven days.

Beginning next Monday, a section of 10th St. between Main St. and Joplin Ave. will be closed to allow for a replacement box culvert on the west side of Main St. This closure is set for seven days, beginning at 7 AM, February. 7th.

Additionally, sidewalk improvements along the west side of Main St. and the south of 10th St. will also be renovated with new inlets along with an ADA ramp at 10th St.

These improvements were funded by the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax which was renewed last year.

Southwest Missouri Traffic is the prime contractor on the job with D&E Plumbing and Heating as the sub-contractor.

The area will open back up on Feb. 14th.