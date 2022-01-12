JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storm Sirens will sound in a test as part of the Joplin Emergency Management system. Remember storm sirens are for outside warning/hearing, not inside. Inside use a weather radio, your tv, phone or radio (local media). 

FIND YOUR SIREN IN JOPLIN. CLICK TO ZOOM, A NEW MAP WILL OPEN AS PDF.

JOPLIN STORM SIREN POLICY IN PART

Storm Sirens shall be activated when: (click here for full policy, including small print)

  • The National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING, OR a trained spotter reports a tornado:
    • In Jasper County, Missouri; Newton County, Missouri; or Cherokee County, Kansas
    • AND the tornado path includes the City of Joplin
  • Or the National Weather Service reports a storm system producing life threatening winds, AND the storm path includes the City of Joplin

SEVERE WEATHER SIREN ADDRESS LIST

  1. Missouri Southern State University
  2. 26th & Douglas
  3. 4 th & Adele
  4. Memorial Hall 8th & Joplin
  5. 12th & Highview
  6. 22nd & Illinois
  7. 26th & Jefferson
  8. 4th & High
  9. “F” & Sergeant
  10. 35th & Ruby Way
  11. 20th & Bird
  12. Patterson & Quincy
  13. 32nd & Texas
  14. 32nd & Maiden Lane
  15. Industrial Park – W Enterprise Drive
  16. 32nd & Black Cat Road
  17. Pheasant Run & Quail Ridge Drive
  18. 44th & Oak Lawn
  1. Swede Lane at Lift Station
  2. 32nd & Reinmiller
  3. 32nd & Prigmore
  4. 1311 Schifferdecker
  5. 3304 W. 1st
  6. N. Main & Dover Hill
  7. 4083 Coyote Dr.
  8. 50th & Main – Wildcat Glades
  9. 44th & McClelland Blvd. in the Park
  10. Silver Creek, Middleton/Ivy
  11. 25150 DeMott in Village of Airport Drive
  12. Willow/Birch in Village of Airport Drive
  13. 20th & Duquesne in Duquesne
  14. I-44 Rest Stop, MM2
  15. 5302 W 32nd, Fire Station #6
  16. Joplin Airport
  17. Newman Rd & Travis Acres Rd

