JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today.

The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years.

Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019.

This year saw 35 vendors and four food trucks, all gathering for a good cause.

The entry fee was $2, which includes a ticket to a raffle drawing.

“Alright, so we’ve been doing this event for about 20 years. And of course, we took a break because of COVID. But it’s just awesome to have the community back into these buildings and just enjoying vendors who can now be out here from the community and be just showing their support by them showing our support here too,” said Todd Taylor, Director of Young Ministries.

“We love local vendors. We like to pour into them. So we invite them. We haven’t been able to do it for three years. It’s our first time back in a long time. So we’re very excited about the turnout and we like to partner with Cecil Floyd on the same day. They have a great turnout. So it’s just a great community event,” said Carissa Wood, Teacher.

All the money raised will go towards upgrading the children’s playground.