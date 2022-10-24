What “Castle Fear” looked like before it was damaged Damage to “Castle Fear” from high winds

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spooky trail in South Joplin known as Drachenmoor, suffered wind damage over the weekend (10/22-10/23) that destroyed several props and scattered debris along the trail.

According to the owners, Dan and Marian Goepfert, unusually strong wind gusts of nearly 40mph that started early Saturday morning, destroyed a large, custom built 15-year-old prop called “Castle Fear.” The damage caused by the wind forced Drachenmoor to close until Wednesday (10/26), while they work to repair damaged props and clean up the trail. Rain, which poured down throughout the day today, didn’t help with the clean-up efforts.

On the Drachenmoor Facebook Page, the Goepfert’s posted the following on Sunday (10/23):

Because we sustained some serious wind damage to the props and there is debris all over the trail, we won’t re-open until Wednesday (barring rain or high winds again). Drachenmoor Facebook Page

We spoke to the Goepfert’s today who stated they’re still on target to open Wednesday night, as long as it isn’t raining or too windy. “Even though over the last 20 years we have gotten good at securing and prepping all props against severe damage, Saturday’s wind gusts took us by surprise. However, most of the props have been repaired and the debris cleaned off the path. We had one very large prop – a wall – that cannot be fixed, so we will get creative and find a substitute before Wednesday,” said Marian Goepfert.

Drachenmoor is open nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Halloween, however they are closed on Mondays, and during rain, snow, ice, etc. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. You can find more information on the Drachenmoor Spooky Trail, by checking out their Facebook page HERE.