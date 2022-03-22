JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Spiva Art Auction once again highlights a wide range of artwork as well as a nod to the past this year.

The “Small Works” project is underway, this year named for former Executive Director Jo Mueller. There are dozens of contributions from local artists, everything from pottery and woven art to a floral still life.

Spiva workers say the 2022 auction is special due to the connection to Mueller.

Jade Henning-Cantrell, Spiva Art Ctr.”This is the first year we have done it in the name of Jo Mueller since her passing last year – she is the one who really made this auction popular and what it is now.”

80 art pieces are on the auction block through May 13th.

You can see them and bid on them online by following this link.