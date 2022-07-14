JOPLIN, Mo. — A generous donation will help continue the legacy of a long-time Joplin organization.

$122,000 was presented to the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts this evening.

The money was raised by the Friends of St. Avips organization through their annual gala fundraiser event.

Spiva officials say their support plays a large role in things they’re able to do throughout the year.

“It supports our children’s programs, our camps, our outreach programs and operations, just many things that we get to do throughout the year, bringing art to our community,” said Heather Lesmeister, Executive Director, Spiva Center for the Arts.

“We’re lucky to have such an opportunity in the community that we live in, in the small town. It’s great that we can offer this for everything, from our children to our seniors,” said Jennifer Longnecker, Friends of St. Avips.

The Friends of St. Avips was started nearly 60 years ago.

Avips means Spiva, just spelled backward.