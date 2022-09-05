JOPLIN, Mo. — If you typically travel along South Rangeline Road in Joplin, you might want to consider an alternate route. Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday on a project that will eventually replace the bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks along South Rangeline Road.

Karen Lane with MODOT says both directions of Rangeline will be closed off to traffic Tuesday morning at 5 A.M. When finished, Lane says the new bridge will be wider, taller, have more of an arc to it, as well as having side walks on both sides.

“So we are the state, we can only allow for state routes for our detour, so obviously our detour is FF which is 32nd, 249 down to Missouri 66 which is 7th street, back up Rangleline with is Loop 49,” she said.

Lane says the scheduled completion date for the new structure will be December 16th of this year.

The current bridge was built back in 1976.

The cost of construction is roughly $6.2 million and is being paid for through Governor Parson’s $351 million bridge focus program.