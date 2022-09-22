JOPLIN, Mo. — An area homeless shelter won’t be moving after all. Back in April, officials with Souls Harbor in Joplin announced their intentions to move from their two buildings on south Main Street, to a single location in the 400-block of Junge Boulevard. However, the cost to renovate the Junge property turned out to be more than what officials had originally estimated.

“The rising cost of all the materials and the backlog on everything coming into the country anyway, all of it added together, you know it’s costing these construction companies a whole lot more to be able to put anything together now and so our original projection was way low for how much everything has risen,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director.

The Junge property has since been sold to a contractor. Gurley says it’s no problem to stay where they are, since the inside of both buildings have recently been renovated.