JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials said a snapped utility pole started a house fire Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to 2604 E 11th St. just after 5:00 PM. Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said a neighbor saw the home on fire and alerted the homeowner.

The resident then tried to put the fire out with a garden hose. Crews arrived and were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes. It was completely out in 90 minutes.

Investigators said it appears a utility pole snapped in the backyard, causing a wire to fall and catch the home on fire. Crews from Spire and Liberty came in to help with the utilities.

No one was injured. No word on the extent of the damage.