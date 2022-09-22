JOPLIN, Mo. — Two organizations come together to help the food insecure throughout southwest Missouri. The Independent Living Center and the University of Missouri Extension partnered together to help individuals and families sign up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or S.N.A.P.

The event took place inside the Center’s lobby in Joplin Thursday.

Daryl McLaughlin is part of the support staff and says it was also a good chance to tell the public about another service they provide.

“Just trying to kind of get the word out about our food pantry, and it’s open to everybody,” said Daryl McLaughlin, Independent Living Center Support Staff

McLaughlin says clients have had access to the pantry for years but he’s not sure how many other people know about it.

There were also representatives from several organizations that provide services to area residents and their families in need.