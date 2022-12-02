JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a winter visitor in Missouri—and we’re not talking about in-laws. The Missouri Department of Conservation is leading a hike on December 10th to see short-eared owls in their natural habitat.

The ground-roosting owls winter in Missouri grasslands from October to April but their population is dwindling due to farming and construction.

Visitors hoping to see the birds should come prepared for cold weather.

“Wearing secure shoes, it could be muddy, the terrain is uneven. We do use the term hike, but it’s really more of a walk into a field. It’s not going to be anything strenuous. Dress for the weather; out there on the prairie there’s not much wind block, so be sure to wear a coat, hat, whatever’s going to keep you warm. And some binoculars if you have them because they could be off in the distance and we want to make sure we get a good look,” said Kensi Tillman, Naturalist, Missouri Department of Conservation.

The hike starts at 4:30 at the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area and lasts an hour and a half. Joining the hike is free, but registration is required. You can register by following this link here.